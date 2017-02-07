Passenger flow increases by 22.9% in Armenia’s Zvartnots airport in January 2017

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. 22,9% increase in passenger flow has been registered in Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport in January, 2017 compared to the same month of 2016, the General Department of Civil Aviation told “Armenpress”.

The passenger flow in January, 2017 comprised 168.741 people.

In January, 2017 the cargo in the airport comprised 965 tons of goods which is an increase by 36.2% compared to the figure of January, 2016.

The passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport increased by 103.8% in January, 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

The passenger flow of Armenia’s two airports in January, 2017 rose by 24.2% compared to January of 2016.