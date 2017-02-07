Swedish Parliament’s Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Kenneth Forslund, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of Sweden’s Parliament, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on February 7. The Swedish delegation was accompanied by Artak Zakaryan, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Foreign Relations of Armenia’s Parliament.

Mr. Forslund’s delegation is currently on a working visit in Armenia.

Members of the delegation laid flowers at the memorial of the innocent victims and honored their memory with a moment of silence.

The delegation later toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, and reviewed the photos and documents on the Armenian Genocide.