Newly appointed Ambassador of Thailand to Armenia presents credentials to President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Armenia (residence in Moscow) Kriangsak Kittichaisaree on February 7 presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan, press service of the President’s Office told “Armenpress”.

President Sargsyan congratulated the Ambassador and wished him success on carrying out his diplomatic mission in Armenia. The President said the Armenian-Thai historical friendly ties continue developing with the same spirit since Armenia’s independence, stating that it is still necessary to give new impetus to the mutual partnership, highlighting the existing great potential and the created preconditions for cooperation in various domains.

The Ambassador of Thailand said he has already held a number of meetings and discussions in Armenia aimed at strengthening the bilateral trade-economic ties, as well as taking active steps to develop cooperation in a number of mutually beneficial and prospective sectors such as jewelry, tourism, agriculture, pharmacy and etc.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries within the frames of international organizations.

Ambassador Kittichaisaree said Thailand is interested in developing the cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and expects Armenia’s support on this matter.









