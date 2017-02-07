“The future is female”, says Hillary Clinton

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Former Presidential candidate of the USA Hillary Clinton announced in a video message that the future belongs to women, The Guardian reports.

“Despite all those challenges that we face, I am still convinced that the future belongs to women”, she said in the video message for the members of the MAKERS conference, which is dedicated to the protection of women’s rights.

Clinton also mentioned the “Women’s March” which was held after the Trump inauguration.