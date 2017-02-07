Armenia’s Prosecutor General holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office told “Armenpress”.

Welcoming the guest, Artur Davtyan highlighted the importance of the existing high-level relations between Armenia and Iran in various sectors. He said there is also a potential to make more effective the cooperation between respective structures in the legal field.

The Iranian Ambassador also attached importance to the cooperation between the prosecutions and other legal structures of Armenia and Iran, taking into account the fact that the number of mutual visits of the citizens of Armenia and Iran has been significantly increased due to the facilitation of the visa regime between the two countries.

At the meeting issues related to mutual assistance over criminal cases, extradition of convicts were discussed.

The Prosecutor General said the Prosecution is ready to further intensify the cooperation with the Iranian side aimed at organizing proper legal protection both for the citizens of Armenia in Iran and citizens of Iran in Armenia. The sides expressed readiness to further strengthen the stable grounds of mutual cooperation.

The Iranian Ambassador conveyed the Prosecutor General the invitation of Iran’s Prosecutor General to visit Iran.

A wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.