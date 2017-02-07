Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Gas station explodes on Yerevan-Meghri highway, no victims


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. An explosion rocked the compressor section of a gas station located on the Yerevan-Meghri highway on February 7. The blast was followed by a blaze.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS the blast resulted in material damages only. He fire was contained at 09:50 and extinguished at 09:58.

The gas station belongs to “Avetyan and co” LLC.

 



