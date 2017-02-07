Gas station explodes on Yerevan-Meghri highway, no victims
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. An explosion rocked the compressor section of a gas station located on the Yerevan-Meghri highway on February 7. The blast was followed by a blaze.
The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS the blast resulted in material damages only. He fire was contained at 09:50 and extinguished at 09:58.
The gas station belongs to “Avetyan and co” LLC.
