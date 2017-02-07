Fire erupts in kindergarten classroom in Yerevan
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. A fire erupted in a classroom of a kindergarten in Yerevan’s Mazmanyan Street on February 7.
The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS the fire broke out in the classroom of the 1st floor. It was contained at 08:36 and extinguished at 09:03. Material damages are reported.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
