EU's Juncker says “nice part of the day is over” as he heads to meet Azerbaijan's Aliyev

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the European Commission highlighted on February 6 the difficulty the EU has in dealing with Azerbaijan with a joke at its president's expense, Reuters reports.

"Thank you, have a nice day," Juncker told reporters at the end of a news conference. "I will now see the president of Azerbaijan, so the nice part of the day is over.”

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was in Brussels to discuss new pipelines that would carry Azeri gas to Europe.

Azerbaijani officials did not comment on Juncker’s remarks.

But Aliyev’s spokeswoman said the two discussed energy and economic cooperation, and that Juncker highlighted the need for respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.