Turkish scholar to give lecture on Armenian Genocide perpetrators in Massachusetts

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Turkish scholar Umit Kurt, currently a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Harvard University, will give a lecture entitled “The Curious Case of Ali Cenani Bey: The Story of a Genocide Perpetrator During and After the 1915 Armenian Genocide” at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) Center, Massis Post reported.

The lecture will be held on February 23 in the city of Belmont, Massachusetts.

The lecture will focus on Aintab and will reveal the activities of the perpetrators and their involvement in the destruction of Armenians at the local/provincial level.

Umit Kurt will explain who these perpetrators were and what their roles and motivations were.

The lecture will focus especially on one major perpetrator, Ali Cenani Bey, his background, involvement in the 1915 Armenian deportation and genocide as well as his life story in the post-genocide period in modern Turkey.