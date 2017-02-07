Art from banned countries comes center stage as New York’s Museum of Modern Art protests Trump’s order

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Museum of Modern Art of New York has protested President Donald Trump’s “travel ban” in its unique way.

The Museum’s paintings, namely Picasso and Matisse, have been replaced with paintings of artists from those countries, which came under the executive order of the President.

It’s been done for “affirming the ideals of hospitality and liberty”, says a statement in the museum.

In the recently redesigned Picasso gallery, that Spanish artist’s “Card Player” of 1913-14 has been replaced by “The Mosque,” a small oil painting from 1964 by the Sudanese artist Ibrahim el-Salahi, the NY Times reported.