ISIS leader Baghdadi’s location known, says Iraqi PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi’s location has been revealed, he is in “isolation”, and his movements are monitored. The majority of his field commanders are eliminated, Iraqi Prime Minister Heydar al Abadi told France 24.

“We’ve killed and eliminated the majority of his assistants. He is left with almost nobody to trust. He is in isolation. He prefers to stay in the shadows, he has almost no contact with other terrorists”, the PM said.

The PM said Iraq plans to completely liberate its territories from the Islamic State in the coming three months.