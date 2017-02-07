Former Vice-Chairman of “Alliance” party S. Harutyunyan arrested

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Sargis Harutyunayn, who was removed from the “Alliance” party, as well as was sentenced to imprisonment for large-scale fraud, has been arrested, the Police told “Armenpress”.

On February 7, at 08:15, the Police found and detained Sargis Harutyunyan from an apartment at Davitashen district. He is wanted by Police from January 24 as a convict escaping from prison (Harutyunyan was sentenced to 4 years in prison for fraud).

Recently there were rumors that the court decided to sentence S. Harutyunyan for 4 years in prison, however, he is in still in freedom. The “Alliance” party administration decided to receive an urgent response from the Judicial Department on what grounds that person, who is sentenced to imprisonment, is still not arrested.