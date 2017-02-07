Wounded soldier Ruzvelt Torosyan to continue treatment in Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government will provide the necessary financial recources to continue the treatment of soldier Ruzvelt A. Torosyan abroad, reports “Armenpress”.

Torosyan received gunshot wound while preventing the Azerbaijani sabotage operation in the southern direction of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact overnight May 27-28, 2014.

The draft decision on providing 1 million 318 thousand AMD to continue his treatment in Russia is included in the Government’s February 9 session agenda. The money must be transferred by the Defense Ministry.

Ruzvelt A. Torosyan was awarded with the Defense Ministry’s “Garegin Njdeh” Medal for the quick orientation in the emergency situation created in the military unit, as well as for the courage shown while preventing the Azerbaijani sabotage action.