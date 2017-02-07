NKR President meets senior personnel of State Service of Emergency Situations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. On February 7 President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with senior personnel of the NKR State Service of Emergency Situations led by head of the structure Komitas Karapetyan, press service of the NKR President’s Office told “Armenpress”.

Issues related to the activities carried out by the structure in 2016 and plans for 2017 were on the discussion agenda.

Heads of the structure and a number of subdivisions delivered corresponding reports.

NKR President Sahakyan rated the activity of the service in 2016 as satisfactory giving corresponding instructions for proper implementation of the planned works.