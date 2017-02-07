Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

LIVE: Parliament session kicks off, MPs to vote


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The regular session has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia, reports “Armenpress”.

93 MPs were registered.

Issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting. 



