Armenian GM Aronian to take part in FIDE Grand Prix 2017

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian will take part in the FIDE Grand Prix 2017.

24 chess players will take part in this year’s grand prix, including Aronian, Giri, Elyanov, Adams, Nakamura and others.

There are four tournaments in the cycle, which will be held in Sharjah, Moscow, Geneva and Palma de Majorca – February 18-27, March 12-21, July 6-15 and November 16-25 respectively.