Armenian wines create great interest at “Prod Expo 2017” in Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. With the assistance of the Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia, the delegation of Armenian wine producers led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Robert Makaryan is taking part in the “Prod Expo 2017” international exhibition in Moscow in a single pavilion, press service of the Agriculture Ministry told “Armenpress”.

The official opening ceremony of the Expo was held on February 6.

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Evgeny Gromyko delivered a welcoming speech during the event.

Robert Makaryan said from the first day of the Expo there is already an interest towards the Armenian wines mainly from Russia, a target market for Armenia.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Oleg Yesayan, Armenia’s trade representative to Russia Karen Asoyan, President of the Union of Sommeliers and Experts of Russia Artur Sargsyan visited the Armenian pavilion.

The Armenian delegation is represented by 12 winemaking companies, presenting over 50 types of Armenian wines to a foreign consumer.

The Expo will last until February 10.