Amnesty International reports about mass extrajudicial executions in Syrian prison

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Amnesty International published a report on February 7, which says mass torture and executions are happening in Syria’s “Sayednaya” governmental prison.

Attorneys have met with dozens of guards, judges, lawyers and released inmates. According to them, from 2011 to 2015 more than 13 thousand people have been put to extrajudicial execution in the prison.

The inmates have been put to death by groups, sometimes as large as 50 people at once. Executions took place at nighttimes and in secrecy. The families of the executed inmates haven’t been told anything.

The executions were largely based on testimonies received through torture.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has denied the accusations.