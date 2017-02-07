Threat of major terror attacks persists in Europe: UN Secretary-General

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The EU law enforcement agencies still have not identified and arrested all militants of the “Islamic State” terrorist group who were sent to Paris and Brussels to carry out terror attacks, and the threat of “large-scale attacks” is still persistent in Europe, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a report on threat from IS published on February 6, reports TASS.

“According to the assessment of the UN member states, currently the threat of large-scale attacks is still persistent: based on the information from one country, till now, not all IS militants have been identified and arrested, who were sent to Europe to carry out terror attacks in Paris and Brussels”, the UN Chief said.