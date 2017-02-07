Iran discovers new oil reserves of around 15 billion barrels

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Iran has discovered new oil reserves of about 15 billion barrels, 2 billion barrels of which can be extracted, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said in a statement.

In addition, Iran has increased gas reserves by around 1,8 trillion cubic meters, half of which can be extracted, NIOC director Ali Kardor said.

He also mentioned that huge investments and modern technologies are needed to operate the reserves.

Kardor said Iran will reach the capacity of extracting around 4 million barrels of oil daily in April.