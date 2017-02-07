Georgia’s relations with Russia are at “strategic patience” regime – President Margvelashvili

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s relations with Russia are at “strategic patience” regime, President Giorgi Margvelashvili said, reports RIA Novosti.

“Relations with Russia are at the same mode as there were, in other words, they are at strategic tolerance regime which has its tricky sides. I mean the strategic cooperation agreements signed with Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region, and they are very problematic. We are talking about this in all international platforms”, the Georgian President told “Iberia” TV.

In August, 2008 Georgia broke off diplomatic relations with Russia in response to Moscow’s recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. However, the Georgia’s new Government representatives, who came to power in 2012, considered the normalization of relations with Russia as one of the foreign policy priorities.