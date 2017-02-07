US President Trump says he and Obama are buddies

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said he likes former President Barack Obama, and, moreover, that it’s mutual, Trump told Fox News.

“We are very friendly to each other”, he said, speaking about his relationship with Obama.

“I don’t know whether or not he’ll admit that he likes me, I like him”, Trump added.

At the same time, Trump said his relationship with Obama wasn’t OK at all during the campaigning period, because Obama was actively supporting Hillary Clinton.

“We were saying terrible things about one another”, Trump said. “But then, we got into the car and drove across Pennsylvania Avenue and we didn’t even talk about that”, Trump said.