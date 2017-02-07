Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

3 arrested in Turkey for insulting Erdogan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Antalya General Prosecution issued arrest warrants for three citizens, who are accused of insulting President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in social media, Diken reports.

The arrested citizens are charged with “insulting the head of state”, “opposing the law on counter-terrorism” and “incitement of hate or hostility”.

 

 



