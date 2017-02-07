Highway condition update: Several roads difficult to pass due to snow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations says as of 09:00 some roads and highways across Armenia are closed or difficult to pass due to weather conditions.

The Berd-Tchambarak highway has been shut down.

The Urasa-Katnaghbyur section and the Sotk-Karvajar section of the H23 highway are difficult to pass.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS clear ice has formed in several sections of various highways, namely in Vardenyats Pass, in the provinces of Lori, Tavush and Shirak, Kapan-Goris and Goris-Sisian highways.

A fog has descended on the Ararat province (except the city of Vedi).

Georgian authorities reported the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles with the use of snow chains.

In Nagorno Karabakh, the Karjavar-Sotk highway is difficult to pass.