Azerbaijan fires “Istiglal”, “SVD” sniper rifles at Nagorno Karabakh line of contact

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told “Armenpress” the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime 25 times from various caliber small arms in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Ministry issued a statement which says: “On February 6 and overnight February 7 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 25 times by firing more than 280 shots from various caliber small arms, as well as sniper rifles at the Armenian positions across the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Azerbaijani forces fired more intensive shots (30 shots in total) from “Istiglal” and “SVD” sniper rifles at the southern, eastern and north-eastern directions of the line of contact.

The NKR Defense Army forces are fully controlling the situation in the frontline and continue conducting the reliable protection of the military posts”.