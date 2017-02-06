Artsakh Foreign Minister congratulates newly appointed US Secretary of State

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (NKR) Karen Mirzoyan sent a congratulatory message to Rex Tillerson on his appointment as Secretary of State of the United States of America.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of NKR MFA, the Foreign Minister expressed his confidence that Tillerson would definitely facilitate the mediation efforts of the US, as one of the Co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, to find a long-term and peaceful settlement to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh.

The Foreign Minister also expressed his gratitude for the assistance the US renders to the Artsakh Republic and its people.

“We are looking forward to continued cooperation, built on shared values of democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as a vision of stable and peaceful South Caucasus”, reads the congratulatory message of Karen Mirzoyan.