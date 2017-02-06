Finance Ministry will try to apply policies aimed at import substitution

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan thinks the policy of import substitution will foster economic growth. “Armenpress” reports Minister Aramyan told the reporters that the Ministry of Finance will try to allocate financial resources to bringing into life the polices developed for import substitution. He informed that the Premier has instructed all the relevant ministries and departments to introduce tools aimed at import substitution.

During the January 12 Cabinet meeting, Premier Karen Karapetyan had instructed the Ministers of Economic Development and Investments, Finance, Defense, Agriculture, and Healthcare to examine and submit a proposal on import substitution within 20 days.