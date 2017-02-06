Armenian-Iranian relations not against any third country – Iran MFA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-Iranian relations are not against any third country and have experienced much less snags in comparison with other neighbors, “Armenpress” reports, citing Iranian Tansim agency, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi told at a at a weekly press conference.

He reminded that Iran was the first country to mediate between Yerevan and Baku in a conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Bahram Qassemi then made a reference to Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan’s recent visit to Iran, saying bilateral talks between Tehran and Yerevan revolve around economic, political and cultural issues, as well as regional matters, including the crisis in Syria.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that Caucasus is a very important region with which Iran is linked by historical, cultural and political ties.