EU fully support mediation efforts of OSCE MG Co-chairs – says EU’s Tusk

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The EU continues to fully support the mediation efforts and proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, ARMENPRESS reports President of the European Council Donald Tusk announced in the meeting with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

“We discussed the peace process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Status qua is shaky. The conflict has no military solution and needs urgent political settlement in line with international right”, the President of the European Council stressed.

Donald Tusk also emphasized the importance of protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech. “The EU beliefs open society is the best guarantor of sustainable stability and prosperity”, Tusk said.