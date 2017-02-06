Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Armenian Premier appoints Hayk Harutyunyan Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Harutyunyan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources by the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, “Armenpress” reports the relevant decision is posted in e-gov.am website.

Hayk Harutyunyan headed the Development and Investment Projects Department at the same ministry. 



