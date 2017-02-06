Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Tax frauds under 4 million AMD to be decriminalized in Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The bill on amendments in the Criminal Code of Armenia provides for decriminalization of tax frauds less than 4 million AMD, ARMENPRESS reports Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan announced at the National Assembly on February 6, adding that any act of tax fraud less than 4 million AMD is subject to civil liability.

“This means that if until now criminal liability was imposed for tax evasion of 2 million AMD or more, now this benchmarks rises to 4 million AMD”, the Minister said, noting that the issue had been discussed for over one year in various formats with the representatives of relevant NGOs and SMEs. 



