Artsakh President posthumously awards division Gor Gareginyan with For Service in Battle" medal
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Republic (NKR) Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on February 6 according to which serviceman of the NKR Defense Army's N division Gor Gareginyan was posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Nagorno Karabagh Republic state border, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.
