Davit Tonoyan introduced to staff of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan introduced newly appointed Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan to the ministry’s staff. As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government, the Head of the Executive congratulated the Mr. Tonoyan on the appointment to the new post and thanked Haykaram Mkhitaryan for proper implementations of his responsibilities as acting minister.

“We know Mr. Tonoyan as a decent, organized manager, patriot and an officer. I believe despite the huge responsibilities, he will find it easy to work in the new post, considering that the MES is a well-established structure. We are convinced Mr. Tonoyan will solve all the tasks put in front of him with the help of his staff”, Karen Karapetyan said, issuing a number of instructions.