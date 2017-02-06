ANC to take part in parliamentary election with alliance, Levon Ter-Petrosyan to head the list

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The “Armenian National Congress” (ANC) party will take part in the upcoming parliamentary election through an alliance with Stepan Demirchyan’s Armenian People’s party, ANC faction Secretary Aram Manukyan told reporters at the Parliament, reports “Armenpress”.

“We are taking part with the ANC-APP alliance. We are also open for those political forces who share the ANC ideology”, he said.

In response to a question when the final list of the alliance will be ready, Aram Manukyan said he is not so interested in this question. “I can only state that Levon Ter-Petrosyan will be the first number [in the list]”, the MP said.

As for their election program, Manukyan said it is a very clear program, it is a peace program. “We also have a program related to social, economic, tax and other sectors, but the highlight of our alliance is the peace program”, he said.

Armenia’s parliamentary elections will be held on April 2, 2017. The election campaign will launch on March 5. The parties and party alliances must submit applications for participation in the election to the Central Electoral Commission from February 6 to 16, and the proportional and regional lists from February 16 to 26.