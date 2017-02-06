RPA to submit proportional and regional lists within timeframes set by law

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The proportional and regional lists of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) are still under discussion, reports “Armenpress”.

RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters that the lists will be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission within the timeframes as stipulated by law. “We will not violate the timeframes, we will submit our lists on time. And there you will see who will lead our list”, Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

In response to a question whether it is possible that RPA leader, President Serzh Sargsyan will not lead the list, Baghdasaryan said the discussions over the lists are still underway.

He added that the party list will be more politicized taking into account that Armenia is being transferred to a parliamentary system. “We understand that the new parliament must be politicized and hard-working. Thus, taking into account these parameters we are forming our lists”, Baghdasaryan said.

As for the upcoming parliamentary elections, he said the election results must be perceivable for the public. He said first of all Armenia’s leadership and public, rather than the international organizations need this.

Baghdasaryan also talked about the formation of party alliances ahead of the elections, stating that they contain few ideological elements. The MP believes that the major goal of the alliances is to enter the parliament.

Armenia’s parliamentary elections will be held on April 2, 2017. The election campaign will launch on March 5. The parties and party alliances must submit applications for participation in the election to the Central Electoral Commission from February 6 to 16, and the proportional and regional lists from February 16 to 26.