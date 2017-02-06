Armenia remains a country with low burden of state debt – Minister assures

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state debt amounted to nearly 5.9 billion USD by the end of 2016, including that of the Central Bank, which amounts to 503 million USD, “Armenpress” reports Minister of Finance of Armenia Vardan Aramyan told the reporters. According to him, the Government debt, both foreign and domestic, amounts to nearly 5.4 billion USD, which is approximately 54% of the GDP.

“All the indexes show we are among countries with low level of state debt. By the results of 2016 the net present value (NPV) of external public debt is at 38% of the GDP. The threshold for a medium burden of state debt is 4. Armenia’s NPV of debt-to-exports ratio is 115%, while 132% is the threshold for the countries with low burden of state debt”, Aramyan said.

The Minister forecasted that in 2017 Armenia will have total debt of 6 billion and 250 million USD, 530 million out of which will be the CB’s debt.

The Minister of Finance added that he sees no troubling trends in terms of the state debt. “The forecasts for the upcoming years indicate that we will have no troublesome issues”, he said.