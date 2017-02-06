Political scientist says sabotage attempts in border underline the need to install trust mechanisms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Sergey Minasyan says the Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempts across the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact make it more necessary to install trust mechanisms in the line of contact, reports “Armenpress”.

“The ongoing events make it necessary more active involvement of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as, why not, increase of the special Office since since new problems arise in connection with captives. Unfortunately, we know that Azerbaijan is trying to prolong the Minsk Group’s works with all possible measures”, the political scientist said, adding that he doesn’t know how the OSCE Minsk Group will react to the event that took place in the line of contact on February 1.

Minasyan said there had been cases in the international practice when the saboteurs have not been returned for months. “For instance, in Israel, quite often the bodies of terrorists or saboteurs are not being returned”, he said.

Around 15:00, February 1, Azerbaijan tried to take advantage of the foggy weather conditions and attempted to make a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration in the northern direction (Talish) of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

NKR forces took countermeasures and repelled the Azerbaijani attack, inflicting losses. A 22 year old Azerbaijani soldier, a local of Barda city, was captured by NKR troops during the counter-operation.