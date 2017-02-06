Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Ashot Margaryan appointed Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s decision, Ashot Margaryan was appointed Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, reports “Armenpress”.

The PM’s decision is posted in e-gov.am.

In 2014-2016 Margaryan served as Assistant to Prime Minister of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR), and starting from October 18, 2016, he took the post of Assistant to Armenia’s PM. 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration