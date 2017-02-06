Ashot Margaryan appointed Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s decision, Ashot Margaryan was appointed Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, reports “Armenpress”.

The PM’s decision is posted in e-gov.am.

In 2014-2016 Margaryan served as Assistant to Prime Minister of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR), and starting from October 18, 2016, he took the post of Assistant to Armenia’s PM.