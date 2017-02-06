Economic development & investments minister holds meeting with Ambassador of France

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Suren Karayan, minister of economic development and investments of Armenia, held a meeting on February 6 with Ambassador of France to Armenia H.E. Jean-Francois Charpentier, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The minister said it is necessary to consolidate efforts for the growth of trade turnover between the two countries. According to the minister, Armenia can serve as a unique economic bridge for France towards the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran. Minister Karayan said numerous investment programs have been designed, which will be presented to the Ambassador, which can be interesting for French businessmen. The minister said a free economic zone is being created in the bordering zone with Iran, where again the participation of French businessmen will be welcomed.

“I will task for an individual officer to deal with all issues and matters regarding French investors in the Development Foundation of Armenia, with a one stop principle, which will allow coordinating their issues, and in case of not coordinating, the issues will be reported directly to me”, the minister said.

Ambassador Jean-Francois Charpentier thanked the minister for the meeting; stressing the strengthening of Armenian-French economic cooperation of the recent years is a priority for them. One of the successful examples of economic cooperation is the agreement of the French Veolia and the Armenian Government, as well as the effective activities of the French Development Agency in Armenia.

“We are closely following all approaches which have been adopted by the Armenian Government, whether the creation of a free economic zone, or any other innovative approach, which, for example, are directed for the fight against monopoly, improvement of the business environment, increase in investments and programs. Anything relating to the economic activity which can attract foreign investors is under our attention. There are areas which are already of the interest of the French side. And we, in our turn, keep the stakeholder structures notified”, the Ambassador said.