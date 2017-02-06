Deflation recorded in non-food products in January in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A 2.6% inflation was recorded in Armenia’s consumer market in January, compared to December, 2016, Gurgen Martirosyan – Adviser to President of the National Statistical Service, told a press conference in “Armenpress”, presenting the statistics on consumer prices for January.

“In January the prices of food products were significantly increased by 7.4%. Inflation was registered in some commodity groups, from 0.1% to 49%. The highest inflation was recorded in the fruit commodity group, 10.9%, whereas in vegetable-potato commodity group there was a 49% inflation”, Gurgen Martirosyan said, adding that this was mainly related with the sharp inflation on December 30-31.

0.2% inflation in meat products, 2.8% in egg market, 0.7% in animal, vegetable oil market was registered in January. 0.2% deflation was recorded in the confectionery market.

Compared to food products, deflation was registered in non-food products and services in January. The prices of non-food products decreased by 3.5%, whereas those of the services by 1.8%. The gas tariff changed in January, decreasing by 5.2%. Decrease was recorded in the footwear market by 3.4%, 1.9% in clothing and textiles. The prices of furniture, household electronic appliances decreased by 0.5% in January.

The water tariffs changed with growth trends. Until January 1, 2017 there were various tariffs for drink water. After January 1, one common tariff was defined for the water. As a result, the water tariff increased in Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanadzor by 8.3, 6.7, 6.4 AMD respectively. On the contrary, the tariff in other cities decreased.

Gurgen Martirosyan said the price changes are realized also in petrol, gasoline market. “Last year deflation was recorded in these markets. After January 20, 2017, a regular inflation is being recorded. As of February 1, the price of one liter of petrol and the gasoline increased by 26 AMD and 29 AMD respectively. This trend still continues. We see that the prices of gasoline in the international market have also increased”, he said.

Karen Chilingaryan – Chairman of “Consumer Consulting Center” NGO, said it is already a tradition that the prices of food products, fruit, vegetables are significantly increasing ahead of the Holidays. Certain time is needed for price regulations.

“As for the rise in prices of petrol, here there is an interesting trend: when the prices decrease in international market, our market reacts to it half a year later, but when the international prices increase, here the economic entities immediately increase the prices. The facts are the recent petrol price increases”, he said.