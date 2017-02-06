“Ain’t easy being worth £89mln” – Mkhitaryan on Pogba

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United midfielder and Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan commented on his teammates.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mkhitaryan said of Ibrahimovic: 'Everyone knows that he likes to be the God, but he's not. I mean, he has a very good personality, he's a great guy.

'Not only him, everyone... even Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, the players who are here for a very long time. They are very polite, they are very humble, so you can always learn something from them”, he said as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Mkhitaryan also spoke about Pogba.

'I can say that he has a very big potential,' Mkhitaryan noted. 'I think he needs a little bit more time to adapt because it's not very easy to be worth £89million.





