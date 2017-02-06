Armenia to have air transport regulating agreement with Singapore and Canada

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia doesn’t have an agreement with Singapore and Canada on regulating air transport.

Anna Chobanyan, head of the air transport regulations department of the General Department of Civil Aviation said there are states with whom Armenia doesn’t have a regulated field, and based on the Open Skies policy’s principles, the General Department of Civil Aviation proposed the Government of Armenia to launch talks with those countries.

“We have signaled the creation of a legal foundation over Singapore and Canada, not the launch of air communications”, she said.

As to when Armenia will establish air transportation with those countries isn’t clear yet, however the Civil Aviation Department carries out everyday work in that directions.

“Our market is rather interesting, we offer quite good conditions for airlines, she said.

The Cabinet approved the proposal draft on signing agreements with Singapore and Canada during its January 26 session.