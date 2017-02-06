Parliamentary election 2017: Stepan Safaryan, Anahit Bakhshyan to run on Free Democrats Party list

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The proportional list of the Free Democrats Party (FDP) is almost ready, the final clarifications are underway, FDP Chairman, lawmaker Khachatur Kokobelyan told reporters.

“We will publish the list in the coming days, and we will also present it to the Central Electoral Commission. We still must decide who will nominate his candidacy in what electoral district”, Kokobelyan said.

He added discussions with former Heritage party members Stepan Safaryan and Anahit Bakhshyan are completed, and they are already taking part in the pre-election process.

The parliamentary election in Armenia will be held on April 2.