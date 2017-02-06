The Crazy Tourist identifies 15 best things to do in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Thecrazytourist.com has identified the beautiful places of Yerevan, capital of Armenia, reports “Armenpress”.

The article says Yerevan is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. It dates back to the 8th century, when the fortress of Erebuni was built.

“Yerevan is often pegged as the ‘Pink City’ because of the colour of the stones used to build much of the city centre, which is a compact area known as Kentron. This area, amongst others, has been greatly developed over the past decade, resulting in more restaurants, cafés, shops and hotels. The capital city is fast becoming a major tourist destination thanks to its numerous landmarks, extensive nightlife, great museums and lovely parks”, the article says.

The website identified 15 best things that must be done in Yerevan.

1.A walking tour in the city since it is the best way to get acquainted with Yerevan’s culture, architecture and cuisine

2.Watch the city from the top of the Cascade

3.Do shopping in Northern Avenue

4.Have a picnic in a park

5.Visit Yerevan Water World in summer

6.And in winter, go ice skating

7.Get lost on winding streets and alleyways

8.Visit Armenia’s History Museum which has a collection of over 400.000 objects

9.Visit Vernissage in the weekend to get acquainted with the national traditional art, rugs, wood carvings, paintings, musical instruments and jewellery.

10. Spend evenings in the Republic Square, built in the 1950s. It is home to numerous landmarks, like the History Museum, the National Gallery and the Government. A truly magnificent thing about the square is its musical fountains.

11. Drink brandy in Ararat Brandy company which was established in 1887. The article says the distillery is open for tours, which includes a tasting. The tour takes place in the in-house museum, where visitors learn about the history of the company and the making of this fine alcohol that has been admired by many, including Frank Sinatra, Agatha Christie and Winston Churchill.

12. Taste the Armenian cuisine which is significantly different from the remaining Caucasian cuisines.

13. Step back into medieval times, visiting the medieval monastery of Geghard. The UNESCO World Heritage site is partially carved into a mountain and is surrounded by trees and cliffs. The monastery is not in Yerevan itself, but just outside of it in Geghard. A day trip to the unique monastery is a must for all visitors.

14. Listen to music, including folk music, classical or even dance music. The Yerevan Opera Theatre and Komitas Chamber Music House often have cheap, last minute tickets for operas, symphonies and ballets.

15. Go to a football match. There are two stadiums in Yerevan and five teams in the Armenian football league. Football fans can easily get last minute tickets for any matches while they are visiting the city.