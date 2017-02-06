Armenian National Congress to launch petition on changing the election date

EREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Congress (ANC) plans to launch a petition aimed at discussing the issue of changing the date of upcoming election in the Constitutional Court, ANC faction head Levon Zurabyan said at the Parliament’s session, reports “Armenpress”.

“We will very quickly prepare the petition form in order to gather the necessary 27 signatures to apply to the Constitutional Court over this issue”, he said, urging the MPs to join their initiative.

Armenia’s parliamentary elections will be held on April 2, 2017. Some political forces and lawyers propose to the change the election date. Minister-Chief of the Government’s staff Davit Harutyunyan presented clarifications over the issue, stating that the President’s decree was adopted and published in accordance with the constitutional law, the Electoral Code of Armenia. The spokesman of the ruling party (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov said the RPA is ready to discuss the issue of changing the election date if it will be supported by all political forces participating in the electoral process.