Political scientist says most heated competition to happen among opposition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A relatively calm domestic political field will be formed in the coming week, where political forces will be busy with the process of discussions and decisions, political scientist Sergey Minasyan says.

“The pre-election period enters one of the most interesting stages, because political forces must present the lists of lawmakers until February 16, and I think currently political forces are dealing with divisions of positions, electoral locations, after which we will have an active and true campaigning period”, he said.

Minasyan says he doesn’t expect any serious intrigues currently, however he doesn’t rule out that some political forces might unite or split, depending on the progress of the campaigns.

“Anyway, we already have a formed campaign field. I think, the most serious competition will occur in the opposition field, whereas the Republican Party has its tools, its voters, which other political forces are unlikely to aspire to”, he said.

The Parliamentary election in Armenia will be held on April 2. The official start of the campaigning period is set for March 5.