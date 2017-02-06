Finance minister expects increase of participants in public procurement tenders

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The number of contracts signed in the public procurement system is around 7 thousand, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said.

According to him, the issues of low awareness, the inaccessibility of the system or the existence of artificial demands are obstacles, which can impact the involvement of more than 7 thousand participants. In his words, it is very important to take awareness raising works.

“Creating only a tool is not enough, it is also necessary to carry out works in order for all stakeholders, including business operators within the contracts, to be informed that the previously existing formal demands are no longer present, and they can take part in the procurements in a facilitated way. The platform allows them to view the bids submitted by competing entities, which will enable them to make analysis”, he said.