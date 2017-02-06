Draftees take oath of enlistment in Martakert, NKR

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. 180 draftees took the oath of enlistment to the command of the military base in the “Glory to the Veterans” memorial complex in Martakert, Nagorno Karabakh.

The oath of enlistment ceremony was attended by the commander of the corps Colonel Arthur Harutyunyan, commander of the military base Colonel Samvel Grigoryan, deputy commander Lt. Colonel Alik Sargsyan, pastor of the St. Karapet Church of Martakert Ter-Barsegh Andryan, Martakert Mayor Misha Gyurjyan, other officials, officers and parents of the draftees.

“Dear soldiers, today is another memorable day for both you and all of us, the oath of enlistment day. With this oath, you join the ranks of a military base, which since its establishment hasn’t seen a single defeat through heavy battles and challenges, and always stood firmly for the defense of its native lands. The April War once again showed how determined and persistent our military base stands for the defense of the Fatherland, it showed how it can fight till the end and defeat the enemy who has disturbed our peace. It was during those battles, when our hero soldiers Armenak Urfanyan, Robert Abajyan, Andranik Zohrabyan and Kyaram Sloyan heroically stopped the enemy by fighting until the last drop of blood, adding another heroic chapter in the history of our struggle for existence”, Colonel Grigoryan said.

Following the Colonel’s remarks, the soldiers took the oath of enlistment one by one. Parents of the draftees were following their sons with emotions and pride.

Following the oath ceremony, the soldiers spent a few hours with their families and dined together.