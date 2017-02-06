16 year old girl says man raped her in Sisian city
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee’s regional department of Syunik province is investigating the circumstances of a sexual assault and rape of a 16 year old girl, the Investigative Committee told ARMENPRESS.
A 16 year old girl from Sisian city reported to police that on December 7, 2016, a 23 year old local of the same city raped her in an office space.
A medical expertise was assigned and the alleged crime scene was investigated.
Police are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances.
