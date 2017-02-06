Working group of Armenia-EU comprehensive air transport agreement convenes first session

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the working group on holding negotiations over the Armenia-EU comprehensive air transport agreement was held on February 6 in the General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA). The session was chaired by Sergey Avetisyan, head of the GDCA.

Officials from the foreign ministry, the ministry of economic development and investments also took part in the discussion.

The initial text of the comprehensive air transport agreement was discussed, and the circle of possible questions was outlined.